This Candid Picture of Taimu Ali Khan Engrossed in Painting is an Adorable Sight

Looks like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son has a special interest in drawing and painting. We came across a candid click of Taimur Ali Khan that caught him in an artistic moment and it’s an adorable sight.

In the throwback picture that resurfaced online, the little boy is settled on a large comfy chair while being utterly engrossed in colouring a page.

The background setup that flaunts a beautiful arrangement of colorful flowers in a balcony adds a charming mood to the shot.

During quarantine, the three-year-old star kid has been spending time to hone his painting skills. The balcony wall became the canvas for the cute munchkin who took up the brush and got busy. While sharing a leaf out of “QuaranTimDiaries", Kareena Kapoor called Taimur “In house Picasso” who was shirtless with red cargo shorts on.

“there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it (sic.),”she wrote.

Taimur was joined by none other than his dad, Saif, who was also seen showing off his skills too.

Kareena uploaded an image of Saif who was wearing a red bandana and painting beautiful green flowers. However, Bebo had a different idea in mind when better-half told he got her flowers.

Kareena captioned the post as,"When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like(sic.)"

A recent upload by Kareena caught our attention wherein Saif is seen holding up a canvas covered with hand stamps in vibrant colours.

The heartening masterpiece is a combined effort by Kareena, Saif and Taimur. She wrote, “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith(sic.),” in the caption.

