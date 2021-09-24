This Chennai-based Victoria Secret Model Could Enter in Bigg Boss Tamil 5

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is scheduled to premiere on October 3 on Vijay TV. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will return as the host. Days before the launch, fans of the show are waiting for the final list of contestants. Pradaini Surva, a Chennai-based model, is now making headlines, for she could be a possible contestant for the reality TV show. Pradaini is a content creator who has also done modelling and advertisements.

According to Indiaglitz, the young talent has also been a Victoria Secret fashion model. During an interview, she revealed that she would be a Yoga teacher if modelling didn’t work out. Pradaini was also featured in the 2019 Tamil action thriller film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari. Pradaini has a significant following on social media, with more than 3.3 lakh followers on Instagram alone.

Kamal Haasan has remained the host for Bigg Boss Tamil since the first season, and he is being paid a hefty amount to continue his job. According to Get India News, the 66-year-old will get Rs 4 crore per week, and by the end of the season, his earnings will be nearly Rs 60 crore.

The entertainment portal has also prepared a list of the possible contestants participating in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. The list has people from diverse fields such as acting, singing, and dancing. Besides, the show will also feature influencers and comedians.

Kanmani, VJ Priyanka, Santosh Prathap, Pradaini Surva, Priyanka Deshpande Sivaangi, Priya Raman, Milla, Gopinath Ravi, Madurai Muthu, Pavni Reddy, G.P. Muthu, Mynaa Nzndhini, John Vijay, Namitha Marimuthu, and Susan George are the 16 contestants who could be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

