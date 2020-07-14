This Childhood Pic of Janhvi Kapoor with Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor is Unmissable

A throwback childhood picture featuring Kapoor sisters - Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya - has popped up on social media. In the never-seen-before picture, all three look cute as cupcakes as they pose for the lens.

A chubby Janhvi can be seen doing a lemon green colour shimmery dress along with a pair of earrings. On the other hand, Shanaya looks nothing less than a princess in a white dress with red lip shade. Khushi is seen flashing a big smile standing in the middle.

Take a look:

Janhvi and Khushi are born to Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi whereas Shanaya is the daughter of Boney’s younger brother Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. jk

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film will be released on Netflix. The makers haven’t finalised the date of the film yet.

Janhvi will play the titular of Gunjan Saxena. Saxena, and Indian Air Force combat pilot, entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

The Sharan Sharma directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel of Dostana that starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan