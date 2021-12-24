This Christmas, Aly Goni Wants to be Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Santa

The Christmas celebrations are almost here. TV and film celebrities are frantically planning for the special day. TV stars Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among those who have already started off the festivities with a pre-Christmas celebration. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adored and renowned young couples in telly town. Since the two of them made their romance official, people have showered them with all kinds of love and adoration. We frequently see the two of them sharing lovely and funny photos and videos together, and it's no surprise that they are 'couple goals'. And once again, we witness the pair completely immersed in the joyful spirit of the season.

Talking about the Christmas vibe and who he wants to be the secret Santa of, Aly told Pinkvilla, "I have so many friends and I would want to be a Secret Santa of all of them, but if I had to choose one person, then that would be Jasmin.” He further said that he would like to gift her a vacation to Iceland's Diamond Beach. This way they will also be able to see the spectacular Northern Lights while they are there, he added.

When asked how he plans to celebrate Christmas, he stated that he will spend the holiday with close friends in Mumbai. "Have a small get-together at home or go somewhere where we can enjoy nice food and each other's company," he continued. For New Year, however, the couple is planning to visit their friends and family in Dubai.

The couple also had a pre-Christmas party recently with their close friends in Mumbai, pictures from which are making rounds on social media. Jasmin even made a Christmas cake with strawberries. It's all about the holiday spirit. Writer Mushtaq Shiekh, who joined the couple in their pre-celebration, shared images of himself with the lovebirds from the fiesta on Instagram. The gentlemen looked smart in black, while Jasmin looked lovely in a red outfit.

We wish Merry Christmas to them.

