This Classic Film Inspired Katrina Kaif to Become an Actor
Katrina Kaif has a long list of go-to movies, which has films like Sleepless in Seattle, Pretty Woman, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Katrina Kaif gets scared easily and that's why she likes to stay away from horror films.
On the one genre that she doesn't watch, Katrina said, "Horror. I'm too scared, it scares me. I don't want to be scared."
However, she does have some 'go-to' movies. "Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Hugh Grant movies can really get you out of a bad mood. Sleepless in Seattle, Pretty Woman, Four Weddings and a Funeral—there's an innocent, pure, joyous quality about those films," she said, adding that Gossip Girl is her guilty pleasure.
She said she is a big fan of "classic cinema, with my spectacle and the songs and the drama". On the one film that made her want to be an actor, she said, “Yes, but it was an English film. Gone with the Wind."
"Gone with the Wind and MGM musicals like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Singin' in the Rain—this kind of show-girl performance, you know, razzmatazz, that's the kind of films I grew up on. Everything, White Christmas—you know, Bing Crosby, I just found everything very ideal and dreamy and perfect."
"But for me honestly it was kind of also the way I came into cinema. With that kind of aspect of larger-than-life films, songs, grand, grandiose, scale, glamour spectacle," she added.
