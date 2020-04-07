MOVIES

This Clip Of Taimur Ali Khan With His Dad Is Taking Over Internet

This Clip Of Taimur Ali Khan With His Dad Is Taking Over Internet

A new video of Taimur pouting as he sits on his dad Saif Ali Khan's lap while participating in the celebrations of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding has gone viral.

Taimur Ali Khan is Bollywood’s favourite star kid. Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur has always been popular with the shutterbugs.

Be it his daily stroll with dad Saif or a game time with the nanny, Taimur keeps one and all engrossed with his alluring cuteness. In a recent post shared by the little Nawab’s fan page on Instagram, we came across an unseen clip of him. In the short video, Taimur looks cute as a cupcake as he is sitting on dad Saif’s lap, oblivious of the lenses.

The video is captured during one of the festivities from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s marriage that took place in February.

For the occasion, Taimur was dressed in a blue-printed kurta over a white pyjama while Bebo opted for a yellow leheriya sari paired with a strappy golden blouse.

Taimur has been hogging some more limelight ever since his mother and actress Kareena made a debut on Instagram.

One of Kareena’s first posts was an unseen image of her adorable son which she captioned as, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame...”


