This Compilation Video Shows Rishi Kapoor was a Foodie at Heart

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, leaving the entire country mourning for him. As artists from all backgrounds and fans paid tribute to him in their own ways, a food critic and author, Rashmi Uday Singh posted a compilation video that effectively captures the foodie at Rishi was.

In the clip that Rashmi shared, Rishi, a Punjabi, can be seen relishing various dishes at different places in the world. His wife Neetu Kapoor became his constant companion on outings. Rashmi also shared Rishi's love for food as she captioned her post as, "Heartbroken my sweetest full of joy gourmet extraordinaire friend past 30 years. Dining with #RISHIKAPOOR and his loving family in #NYC when he was undergoing treatment was as much fun as when he drove down from juhu and drove me to #TheBohriKitchen for his favorite #Bohrithaal."

She added, "Will treasure all my. Memories and also his whatsapps including his last whatsapp a few weeks ago "Rashmi HOW CAN YOU review a VEGETARIAN restaurant in your column." Always full of joiedevivre, he Always responded immediately with a witty reply. He drove down all the way to the @tajmahalhotel when I invited him to dinner with #GordonRamsay for our channel4 shoot #GreatescapeswithGordon (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rishi's ashes have been immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank by his son Ranbir Kapoor. Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family during the time. Rishi passed away at 67 and had been battling leukemia.

Follow @News18Movies for more