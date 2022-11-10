This Costume Designer To Style Vijay In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67?

After Master, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to team up with renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, yet again, for an action thriller, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The Kollywood superstar is expected to kick off the shooting of the upcoming film in December this year. Ahead of commencing its production work, the makers are currently finalising the crew for the Vijay-starrer.

In the latest development, popular costume designer Praveen Raja has reportedly been roped in to style Thalapathy Vijay in the much-talked-about Tamil film. According to reports, the Beast actor is currently holidaying in Dubai with his family, and he is said to participate in a look test after returning from the vacation. If these reports are true, then Praveen will be reuniting with Lokesh Kanagaraj after three years to work together on a project. He has worked with the director in the 2019 film Kaithi.

The costume designer has previously styled Rajinikanth in Petta, Dhanush in Jagame Thanthiram and Vikram in Mahaan, among many other actors.

Not so long ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that Thalapathy 67 will officially be announced in December. In an interview with Sun TV, the Vikram director also revealed that the official launch of the action thriller might take place in the first week of December. Lokesh’s announcement left ardent fans of Thalapathy Vijay in a frenzy, who are now awaiting an update on the much-anticipated film with bated breath.

Meanwhile, ahead of Thalapathy 67, Vijay will be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, which is slated to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023. Besides him, the star cast of the family drama boasts of Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu and Prakash Raj, to name a few, in prominent roles. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu marks Vijay’s first-ever collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally.

