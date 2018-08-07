This Day Will Remain in My Heart As the Darkest Day, Says Rajinikanth on M Karunanidhi's Death

My condolences to his admirers, supporters and his family .. #RIPKalaignar — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) August 7, 2018

The patriarch of Dravidian politics and co-founder of DMK, 94-year-old Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi, is no more. The DMK president died in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday after prolonged illness.The veteran of Dravidian politics was shifted to the hospital on July 28 from his Gopalapuram residence following a dip in his blood pressure and he was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.However, soon after an announcement from the city hospital, various political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi among others and members from the film fraternity took to Twitter to condole the stalwart's death.Here's what they tweeted:Superstar Rajinikanth was among the first few to offer his condolences via Twitter. He wrote, “This day, my Kalaignar has passed and this day will forever remain in my heart as the darkest day. May his soul rest in peace."Composers GV Prakash Kumar, Anirudh Ravichander, actors Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan, Pranitha Subhash and Rahul Ravindran too put out tweets condoling M Karunanidhi's death.The most enduring mascot of the Dravidian movement breathed his last at 6.10 p.m."With deep anguish we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 pm. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors andnurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond." "We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide," a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.(With input from PTI)