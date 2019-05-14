Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

This Dialogue From Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh is Now a Hilarious Meme

While the trailer of Kabir Singh had a number of punch lines, a particular scene where Shahid refuses to go with a man caught the attention of his fans.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Dialogue From Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh is Now a Hilarious Meme
While the trailer of Kabir Singh had a number of punch lines, a particular scene where Shahid refuses to go with a man caught the attention of his fans.
Loading...
The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Kabir Singh dropped on Monday. The film has Kapoor in two avatars — as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student, and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her.

Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to Twitter to share funny jokes and memes inspired from the trailer. While the trailer had a number of punch lines, a particular scene, where Shahid refuses to go with a man, caught the attention of his fans. In that particular scene, he can be heard saying, "Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola naa nahi aaunga". Taking a cue from his dialogue, while some took a funny stance at the current political scenario, others compared it to booking a ticket on IRCTC.





















Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The film has Kapoor playing an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21. This will be Shahid's first film after 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and his first film pairing with Kiara Advani. They have starred in the remake of the song Urvashi Urvashi together. Kiara's most recent release was Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, opposite Ram Charan.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram