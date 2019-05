This Dialogue From Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh is Now a Hilarious Meme

when you are trying to book tatkal ticket and waiting for OTP



Sometimes OTP :#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/RUaanH0Is7 — Phoenix (@sleepoholic_hun) May 13, 2019

#KabirSinghTrailer



*during exam*



Me to my mind : Yeh question to padha tha iska answer yaad aajaye bs...



My mind : pic.twitter.com/QBTeLmnJTa — Lovish (@lovishsingh2) May 13, 2019

When your whole gang is going for SOTY 2 but you don't because you have read the genuine Movie Reviews.#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/CpEodfXKMH — Sarthak Mishra️ (@thememezaada) May 13, 2019

When teacher ask me to go out of class

Me:#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/tFuzqJmBWo — ☣SaŤaN☣ (@__shan10u) May 13, 2019

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Kabir Singh dropped on Monday. The film has Kapoor in two avatars — as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student, and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her.Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to Twitter to share funny jokes and memes inspired from the trailer. While the trailer had a number of punch lines, a particular scene, where Shahid refuses to go with a man, caught the attention of his fans. In that particular scene, he can be heard saying, "Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola naa nahi aaunga". Taking a cue from his dialogue, while some took a funny stance at the current political scenario, others compared it to booking a ticket on IRCTC.Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The film has Kapoor playing an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21. This will be Shahid's first film after 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and his first film pairing with Kiara Advani. They have starred in the remake of the song Urvashi Urvashi together. Kiara's most recent release was Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, opposite Ram Charan.Follow @News18Movies for more