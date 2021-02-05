This 'Double Trouble' Pic of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Sipping Smoothies by the Beach is a Mood

Sibling duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently had a splendid vacation in the Maldives and their pictures from the tropical destination are absolutely travel goals. In a set of new pictures shared by the actress on Instagram, the brother-sister pair can be seen sipping chilled smoothies by the beach.

While Sara wore a striking printed dress in the hues of blue and white, Ibrahim's bright blue shirt stands out in the frame. The duo's funny expressions are also unmissable. Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, Sara tagged it "double trouble".

In another picture, posing solo, Sara was seen having two glasses of smoothies all by herself. She wrote "They're all mine" over it. Take a look:

Earlier, in another glimpse from her vacation, the actress once again flaunted her poetic side while sharing moments from her vacation in Maldives.

"When sister Sara fears post binge bloat.. Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float'.. Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat.. And to reward I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat," she shared.

The actress also shared pictures of herself enjoying the breakfast while soaking up the sun. Her two-piece added a pop of colour to the pictures.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, "Atrangi Re". The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

"Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.