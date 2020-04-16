MOVIES

This Epidemic Bringing Out Worst And The Best In People, Says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)

Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)

The actress said the pandemic is either making people go out of their way to help people and animals, or giving opportuity to treat the poor badly. She was referring to the recent lathicharge at Bandra station where thousands of migrant workers from UP, Bihar gathered to go home.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Actress Richa Chadha feels that the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best and worst in people, and she says that it's the time to come together and help.

"This epidemic is bringing out the worst in people and bringing out the best in people. You have people who are going out of their way to provide for animals and human beings, and then there are some people who are using this as an opportunity to treat the poor badly," Richa told IANS.

Richa then cited the example of the 3,000 stranded migrants from different parts of India who thronged at Bandra railway station on Tuesday demanding that they should be given transportation to return to their native places immediately.

The Mumbai Police, in an attempt to control such a large crowd, resorted to a mild lathicharge when sections threatened to go out of control.

She said: "Now, these poor migrant labourers gathered in Bandra and Surat, and people are criticising them that they could have led to community transmission. But the thing is these are people who are helpless and do not have other means to get home and to pay rent. This is the time to come together and help. I really hope people get sense from this (epidemic) and make behavioural changes."

