This Episode Of Koffee With Karan Changed Deepika, Sonam’s Relationship With Ranbir

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, has time and again been in the headlines either for the funny incidents the guests share with each other and the host or for some sensational statements. One such sensational episode was Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s appearance in Season 3 of the show. The two actresses appeared in 2010 and their statements sent ripples in the film industry. Most of their comments were about actor Ranbir Kapoor.

When host Karan asked Deepika what she would like to gift Ranbir, she promptly answered a box of condoms as he seems to use it most. Subsequently, when the director asked for a piece of advice she would like to give to the actor, she said he should endorse any brand that makes condoms. During that time the actors had broken up and were going through a rough patch in their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Sonam said she was not sure if Ranbir would make a good boyfriend.

Later when Ranbir appeared as a guest on the show, he took a dig at Deepika and Sonam saying they should be cast in the remake of Mean Girls.

In 2014, Deepika returned to the chat show and addressed the fallout of her comments on Ranbir made during her earlier appearance. She was present on the show with actress Priyanka Chopra when Karan asked her if she was bothered over the incident that took place in the aftermath of her appearance in 2010.

The actress dismissed any issue erupting between her and Ranbir after her comments. She said the viewers made the issue bigger than it actually was. She went on to add that she has the same level of chemistry and understanding with the actor which is why they could work together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which turned out to be a blockbuster.

A year after the 2010 episode aired, Sonam told an entertainment portal in an interview that her comments in Koffee With Karan had impacted her relationship with Ranbir.

