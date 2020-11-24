This Family Member of Saroj Khan is Unaware of Her Death

It has been nearly five months since ace choreographer Saroj Khan left for the heavenly abode. This year, November 22 marked Khan’s birth anniversary. She would have turned 72, had she been alive. Her daughter, Sukaina Nagpal, in a recent interview revealed how the day evoked mixed feelings as it was her little daughter’s birthday too.

While speaking to ETimes, Sukaina mentioned that her daughter, Aaliya was born five years ago, on November 22. To commemorate the late legend’s birth anniversary, Sukaina was accompanied by a few family members to her mother’s grave, where they offered flowers. They also distributed food among poor people.

Sukaina went on to say that lately Aaliya has been questioning about her naani's whereabouts. She revealed that the questions about Khan’s absence have increased in the last week. Sukaina and her husband told Aaliya that her grandmother will return following a holiday and some shoots. Aaliya was curious as she was told that her naani would return for her birthday. The little girl has been desperate to find where her grandmother disappeared from the hospital. Sukaina doesn’t want to tell her daughter of 5 about the harsh truth.

It was quite sad, as so far, Aaliya had celebrated all her four birthdays with her grandmother by her side. Sukaina continued saying that there used to be one cake with both their names. However, this time around, she just ordered the cake and a gift and told Aaliya, “It’s from her naani.”

This is what Sukaina posted on Instagram on November 22.

Saroj Khan’s other granddaughter, Nabila had shared a lengthy post on the day her grandmother passed away. In her Instagram eulogy, she called Khan ‘her backbone’.

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 following a sudden cardiac arrest.