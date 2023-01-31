The Telugu film industry plunged into grief as veteran Telugu actress Jamuna died on January 27 due to age-related ailments. She was 87. The film industry has decided to pay tribute to the popular actress who immortalised many characters in films. If the industry grapevine is to be believed, filmmaker Narra Shiva Nageswara Rao will be making a biopic on her.

Rao has narrated the script to actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who may give her nod soon to the project. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding this film. Tamannaah has also chosen not to divulge any details about this biopic film on social media. Viewers feel that Rao will do justice with the film on prominent actress Jamuna.

Apart from this upcoming film on actress Jamuna, Tamannaah has several other interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will portray an important role in the much anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. She shared a post on Instagram regarding this on January 19 and wrote in the caption, “Finally I can share this with you all…the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar

Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you…"

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, actress Vidyu Raman, journalist Rohini Iyer, celebrity designer Ami Patel, beat-boxing artist Gaurav Gambhir and author Pooja Makhija congratulated Tamannaah on achieving this milestone in life.

Jailer will be released on August 11.

