This Famous TikToker Earns More Than Many Bollywood Celebrities

Social media has emerged as a tool for instant publicity, where you can become an overnight sensation if your content engages the masses. In the last few years, social media influencing has become one of the most sought-after professions, with people around the globe earning a fortune through their content on social media. The content can range from comedy skit videos and videos showing off one’s singing or dancing skills to food, travel or fashion blogs and even hilarious reaction videos. Well, Khaby Lame is one of those influencers who falls into the last category. You will instantly recognize him from his deadpan expression, which is a rage on social media platforms.

Khabane Lame, popularly known as Khaby Lame, is a resident of Italy. He posts short videos on social media where all he does is react to bizarre life hacks and DIY videos. Along with reacting, he shows the easiest and most common ways to solve the problems shown in the aforementioned videos. He also calls out the quirky ways that others, on the internet, undertake to complete a particular task. Khaby mostly ends his videos with a deadpan expression. He hardly ever utters a single word in his videos. The young man started as a TiktToker, but he posts his content on most social media platforms now.

Take a look at some of his viral videos below:

Although the nature of his videos is overtly simple, the sheer hilarity with which he makes them allows him to make a fortune from them. You will be surprised to know how much money this 22-year-old TikToker makes from these videos. According to a report by Fortune magazine, Khaby presently earns as much as 7,50,000 dollars or 6 crore rupees for each video. This includes him in the league of Bollywood celebrities, as well as cricketers, in terms of income. In 2022 alone, he earned around 10 million dollars (Rs 80 crore), which is higher than the yearly remuneration of many Bollywood celebs.

Khaby Lame is an immigrant from Senegal. In 2001, he left Dakar, the capital city of Senegal, with his parents, to live in Turin, Italy. He currently resides in the city of Chivasso in Turin.

