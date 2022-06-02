This Famous Vijay TV Star is Also a Government Employee

Adhu Idhu Yedhu, the popular game show that had different celebrities each week perform some hilarious tasks, got some amazing laughs from the audience. One such episode that is still remembered by many is the Ennama Ippadi Panreengale Ma episode starring Vijay TV fame Ramar and Nanjil Vijayan.

A Member of the Lok Sabha, Su Venkatesan recently shared on Twitter that he met Ramar who works as a village administration officer in Sukkampatti village.

Venkatesan said, “During a survey conducted in the village panchayats of Kottampatti Union today, I met the iconic artist VijayTV fame Ramer who works as a village administration officer in Sukampatti village.” Fans were quick to express their surprise.

Till recently, even devout fans only knew Ramar as an on-screen comedy artist, but it has now come to light that he is a government official too.

Ramar’s hometown is Melur near Madurai. He has 3 kids — 2 daughters and a son — with his wife. Ramar is also involved in shows like Mr and Mrs with his wife and Super Daddy with his daughters.

Many consider Ennama Ippadi Panreengale Ma as the best episode of the hit comedy series, Adhu Idhu Yedhu. The episode garnered millions of likes on YouTube. Ramar was considered a popular artist for his role and gained many fans since then.

Soon after, Vijay TV set aside a solo show for him. After that, he became popularly known as Ennama Ramar to his fans. Ramar has now started appearing on the big screen as well. While his role on TV is well-known, Ramar has also acted in many films, including Clown and Sixer.

