This Fan Art of Iron Man and Captain America in Stealth Suits Has Left Netizens Awestruck

Even after the Avengers: Endgame marked an end to the characters of Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the fans are still in love with their favorite superheroes.

In a recent tribute, an MCU fan has drawn a digital art of Iron Man and Captain America in stealth suits. The buzz around the fan art has refused to settle down even days after the post was first shared.

A Twitter user, named Best of Stony, shared a picture of the digital art and netizens have been going gaga over it. “This Captain America with this Iron Man,” read the caption. The tweet has received 4,300 likes.

this captain america with this iron man pic.twitter.com/Kzfhf1kVQM — best of stony (@bestpicstony) May 9, 2020

Another user wrote, “If I had seen that Iron Man suit I wouldn’t have been able to walk out of the theater I would’ve been so shook,” while another mentioned, “They look like superior iron man and cap hydra.”

If I had seen that Iron Man suit I wouldn’t have been able to walk out of the theater I would’ve been so shook — damara IS SCREAMING BECAUSE OF PERCY JACKSON (@DamaraSoto2) May 10, 2020

They look like superior iron man and cap hydra. I don't care I'll always ship them❤❤❤ — CurlyK (@CurlyK17) May 10, 2020

Here are some of the other reactions:

perfectionism — ⍟ ᴀʟʟʏ ⎊ (@mswinghead) May 9, 2020

I think we will collectively disintegrate and not because of thanos’ snap — ✨•✨ (@HOLLANDAYA1996) May 10, 2020

VFX lead artist on Avengers: Endgame, Matt Aiken recently told comicbook.com in detail about the Iron Man suit.

“We go all the way back to Avengers with Iron Man, so we've done a lot of Iron Man suits. In Infinity War and in Endgame, Iron Man has got the Bleeding Edge nanotech, made up of nanoparticles that can form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit,” he said.

