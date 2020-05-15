MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Fan Art of Iron Man and Captain America in Stealth Suits Has Left Netizens Awestruck

Iron-Man (R) and Captain America

Iron-Man (R) and Captain America

Iron Man and Captain America wear stealth suits in this fan art created by a superhero movies lover.

Share this:

Even after the Avengers: Endgame marked an end to the characters of Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the fans are still in love with their favorite superheroes.

In a recent tribute, an MCU fan has drawn a digital art of Iron Man and Captain America in stealth suits. The buzz around the fan art has refused to settle down even days after the post was first shared.

A Twitter user, named Best of Stony, shared a picture of the digital art and netizens have been going gaga over it. “This Captain America with this Iron Man,” read the caption. The tweet has received 4,300 likes.

Another user wrote, “If I had seen that Iron Man suit I wouldn’t have been able to walk out of the theater I would’ve been so shook,” while another mentioned, “They look like superior iron man and cap hydra.”

Here are some of the other reactions:

VFX lead artist on Avengers: Endgame, Matt Aiken recently told comicbook.com in detail about the Iron Man suit.

“We go all the way back to Avengers with Iron Man, so we've done a lot of Iron Man suits. In Infinity War and in Endgame, Iron Man has got the Bleeding Edge nanotech, made up of nanoparticles that can form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit,” he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading