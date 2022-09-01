This Fan Favourite Actress May Play Important Role in Pushpa: The Rule

The release of Pushpa: The Rule is still away, but after the success of the first instalment, the audience is eagerly waiting for its second part. Now, a news report says that actress Sai Pallavi is going to be a part of the film. Reports indicate that this role will not be a lengthy one. She will essay the character of a tribal girl, and her character will have a screen time of not more than 10 minutes, reports say.

Earlier, there were reports that the Shyam Singha Roy actress will essay the role of Pushpa’s younger sister. As per the reports, this role will be extremely important. Sukumar, the director of the film, wanted to rope in an established star who could do justice to the character. Reports state that he convinced Sai to do this character and she also gave her nod for the project.

However, there is still no official confirmation about these reports. Sai has also not given any update regarding this on her social media handles. It remains to be seen whether she is seen in Pushpa: The Rule or not.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule has not commenced yet. There have been reports that the shooting will start after September 15. Till now, the release date for Pushpa’s 2nd part was said to be in December.

Pushpa: The Rule will follow up the story from the first instalment. This film will draw curtains on the rivalry between Pushpa and IPS officer Bhanwar Singh.

