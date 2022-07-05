This Fan Made Video Leaves Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan ‘Gob Smacked’

Alia Bhatt hogged the headlines after the announcement of her pregancny recently. The mom-to-be has not shared any word after her pregnancy post on Instagram. But the soon-to-be grandmother, Soni Razdan is gob smacked after seeing a brilliantly edited video by a fan.

A fan page of Alia Bhatt by the name alia.bhatt.edits has made a special video for the mother- daughter duo. The video shows striking resemblance between Soni Razdan’s character from Mandi and Ali Bhatt’s role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“Have to say I’m gobsmacked with this brilliant edit. Thank you for taking the time to do this @alia.bhatt.edits you are so clever,” wrote Razdan sharing the video on her Instagram account.

In the edit, the creator has merged the looks of the characters of Alia and Soni Razdan in their respective movies. The video editor has added the Meri Jaan song from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The song was sung by Neeti Mohan and it featured Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Fans of Alia Bhatt have gone crazy after this mind-boggling video was shared by Soni Razdan. Many users have commented appreciating the video. “Both daughter and mother are so damn talented mashallah,’’ wrote a fan.

Bollywood veteran Archana Puran Singh commented, “Awwwwww Soni. Alia. Both amazing. So heartwarming to see this.’’

The movie Mandi was a famous Hindi drama released in 1983. The movie featured well-known actors and actresses like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Amrish Puri, Soni Razdan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Om Puri, Neena Gupta and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. The Shyam Benegal directorial won the highest number of Filmfare awards.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9. Moreover, Mrs Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of her debut Hollywood movie Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. In the movie she will be playing the lead opposite Ranveer Singh.

