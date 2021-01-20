This Fan-made Wedding Card of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Steals Actress' Heart, See Pic

TV actress Disha Parmar is in awe of one of Rahul Vaidya's fans who has made a caricature wedding card featuring the cartoon version of the lovebirds. The card is a collage of a series of pictures showing Rahul-Disha's impending wedding festivities. The actress seems to be quite elated as she shared the fan-made card on her Instagram story and wrote that the card stole her heart.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story grabbed eyeballs when the singer went onto his knees to propose to the actress for marriage on her birthday on Bigg Boss 14. As per the reports, the duo will tie the knot by the end of this year and the wedding preparations have already started. Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya confirmed the same during her visit to Bigg Boss 14 house during the family week.

Earlier in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rahul’s mom opened up about her son and Disha’s pairing and stated that they share a great bond and have worked together in music videos. She also revealed that Disha often visits their house, however, the family was not aware of Rahul’s feelings until he confessed it on BB 14.

Now, during an interaction with ETimes TV, Geeta spilled the beans about wedding preparations as she mentioned about talking to Disha’s parents as well. Both the families have given their nod for the wedding. She also stated that they have finalised everything. Geeta also added that they are waiting for Rahul to come out of the show, after which the dates, locations, and other things will be finalised. She further called Disha “very pretty and beautiful” and said that despite being a popular actress, she is extremely down to earth.

Meanwhile, Disha has been constantly supporting her beau from the outside as she keeps tweeting fans to vote for Rahul.