This Festive Season, Let Kirthy Shetty Be Your Fashion Inspiration

Krithi Shetty is one of the well-known figures in the Telugu film industry. The actress continues to steal our hearts not only with her acting abilities but also with her stunning appearance too. Krithi is highly active on social media and frequently raises temperatures with her stunning pictures.

Be it her desi avatars or the western ensembles, she just can not stop looking the prettiest. Recently, the actress gave us a beautiful Navratri outfit inspo on her IG feed and we love it. Going for all monochrome, she chose a royal blue sharara set with a mesh dupatta and her kurta stole the show. For makeup, she chose a no-makeup-makeup look and added a pair of Kundan earrings with a statement ring.

This is not the first time the actress has made her fans crazy. Earlier, she went all green and looked lovely in a ready-to-wear pistachio saree. The diva flaunted her goal-worthy body in it, and we can’t get enough of her.

She paired the embroidered saree with the same coloured blouse and minimal accessories to keep it monotone. She simply put a handcuff on one wrist and a ring on the other. In terms of earrings, she wore a pair of statement golden earrings.

The actress kept her makeup subtle and went for a neutral colour palette of browns. She keeps following her makeup mantra of “less is more” every single time and we are not complaining.

Krithi made her acting debut in the commercially successful film Uppena in 2021. Following The Warriorr, she will appear in the upcoming Telugu love drama Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film was written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by Benchmark Studios in partnership with Mythri Movie Makers. Sudheer Babu and Krithi played important roles in the flicks.

