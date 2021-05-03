This Fight Scene in 'Radhe' was Improvised on Set

Randeep Hooda, who will be seen playing the bad guy in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe, recently revealed that a fight scene with Salman Khan in the moviewasn’t scripted. The scene that takes place inside a washroom was imagined by Prabhu and Korean action director Myeong Haeng Heoon the spot.

The actor told a news portal that since he and Salman Khan did not rehearse for the scene, it was a little challenging to perform as the place was surrounded by glass and water was running on the floor. Even though the floor was very slippery, they managed to pull off the impromptu action sequence without receiving any major injuries and to their surprise it made it to the final cut. He lauded director for his quick thinking.

The duo was earlier seen in Sultan in which Randeep played the role of Salman’s trainer.

Randeep also praised Prabhu’s creativity and said the filmmaker performed the scenes in front of the actors to show them exactly how he wants to shoot them.

On May 1, Randeep also took to Instagram to reveal his look for the film after Salman’s production house shared a new poster and introduced Randeep’s character. In the poster, he can be seen in an all-black outfit, donning long hair and sunglasses. Fans were thrilled to see his villainous avatar.

The action flick also stars Disha Patani who will be seen as Salman’s love interest. The film will also star Jackie Shroff in a key role.

The movie is slated to release in more than 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view platform ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

