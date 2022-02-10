This Former NBA Star is Ranveer Singh's Fashion Inspiration

Ranveer Singh is widely recognized for his daring, at times over the top, fashion choices. His eccentric style constantly captures the people’s attention. Enormous silhouettes, long skirts, neon or floral designs, patterned blazers, knee-length pants, monochrome ensembles, you ask them and the Padmavat actor has already tried it.

On Wednesday, Ranveer struck up a conversation with his followers on Instagram via an Ask Me Anything session. “Aaj mood hai… Ask me anything," Ranveer Singh posted on IG Story. During the discussion, a fan asked Ranveer, who his fashion inspiration is. Ranveer said that former NBA star Dennis Rodman is his fashion hero.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ranveersingh/2769714233308589752/

Ranveer posted a picture of Roadman dressed in a blingy blue blazer and captioned it, “Dennis Rodman from back in the day.” Rodman is a former professional basketball player from the United States who served as an unofficial US Peace Ambassador to North Korea. He is dubbed as “the Worm" for his ferocious defensive and rebounding ability. Rodman was recognised not just for his defensive and rebounding abilities, but also for his distinct fashion sense.

It may have been provocative and not widely acknowledged at the time, but the man knew style. He also had a Hall of Fame NBA career in which he pressed buttons and sculpted himself into a gender-exploding sports star.

Coming back to Ranveer and his O&A session, one of his fans questioned him about the thing that made him never give up. Ranveer said that he believed in his capabilities and refused to give up. “I was hungry. I was foolish. I did not have a plan B. It was do or die,” the Gully Boy star wrote.

Not unexpectedly, the first question arose from his buddy and filmmaker Karan Johar, who wanted to know the secret behind Ranveer’s ‘hypebeast instinct.’ Ranveer answered him in a quirky manner and said, “The frequent raids into your expansive closet." He added, “Bhagvan sab ko Karan jaisa dost de."

