This Fun Throwback Video of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Shows Who is Most Likely to do What

Television celebrities and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most humorous celebrity couples out there and a throwback video is here to prove it.

In an interview, the couple, who hosted the reality dance show India’s Best Dancer, can be answering candid questions about each other. The video was posted by Tellychakkar on their Instagram page on Monday.

In the four-minute-long clip, the couple plays the who is more likely to questionnaire. The first question asks who is more likely to laugh in a serious situation to which Harsh answers that it is Bharti. The next question asks them who is more likely to always find munching.

Bharti responds to these questions and answers that it is her husband who would always be looking for some snack to munch on. She further says that since Harsh has become quite famous he believes that he has to eat something every two hours.

The fun couple next answers that among the two the one who is most likely to forget something is Harsh. Bharti explains her answer as she says that Harsh even forgets to carry his mobile phone charger even if the battery is about to die.

Among the two, the one who is most likely to plan a surprise is Bharti because Harsh cannot keep secrets from her. The 36-year-old comedian then says that if her birthday is in July her husband will get her the present in June since he cannot wait to surprise her.

Bharti and Harsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month. The NCB had allegedly seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during a surprise search at their suburban Andheri house and the Versova production house. However, they were later granted bail.