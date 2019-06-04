This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language

Southie guy learnt Hinthi in UP, adjusted to the local customs, gave his heart to a Northie girl.

In the end, he was thrown to the dogs & used as a pawn for her political ambitions.

The only thing he got even after learning Hinthi was betrayal!

Stories like these pain my heart! pic.twitter.com/9aqAcLQExf — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

Vasu, a Tamil guy, loved Sapna.

He was madly in love with her, but language was a barrier.

He learnt Hinthi, tried to impress her parents, still rejected. They committed suicide.

Even after learning Hinthi, he only betrayal😭😭

I'm pained by such stories.#StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/kYcDkEofAD — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

Another Tamil guy tortured for not saying "Ek gaav mein, ek kisan rehta tha" properly.



Oh God, when will this torture end?#StopHindilmposition pic.twitter.com/z2IjYHJXYg — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

This is happening in Gokuldham society in Goregaon, Mumbai!

After Modi got elected, a gujarati Gada guy, who owns an electric shop, harasses a Tamilian Aiyyar bhai on a regular basis!



A fight has erupted there now!



I'm pained by these events! pic.twitter.com/v1YYXlJeqZ — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

Shaktivel came to Mumbai as a young boy, grew up in the slums. Became a don, Velu Naicker, and controlled Mumbai. He did good deeds to everyone, helped so many people. Kept the city out of danger, what did he get?

He was shot by Ajit Kelkar in the end.

I can't type anymore😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AkFf5glGkZ — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019