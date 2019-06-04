Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language

A user on Twitter put up a post featuring Tamil actor Dhanush from the latter's film 'Raanjhanaa,' reflecting upon the National Education Policy's draft on language in states.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language
Image of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor from Raanjhanaa
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) released the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) on May 31, prepared by a committee led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. The draft continued the three-language policy, while proposing that the policy be implemented in primary school itself.

After facing protests, the government tweaked the policy and put it up for public opinion. In the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, students have the choice of changing any language they want to. Any reference to Hindi has been removed.

A user on Twitter took the opportunity to express his own satirical views in the matter by citing a film titled Raanjhanaa (2013). He emphasised that actor Dhanush, who originally hails from Tamil Nadu, learnt Hindi for the sake of a girl in the romance-drama film but, sadly, to no avail. Dhanush's Kundan Shankar is deeply in love with Sonam Kapoor's Zoya and finds it difficult to win her over, while the drama around their lives unfolds in Varanasi.

While expressing his concern over the fact that despite learning Hindi, Kundan does not even get Zoya in the end, as shown in Raanjhanaa, the user wrote, "Southie guy learnt Hinthi in UP, adjusted to the local customs, gave his heart to a Northie girl. In the end, he was thrown to the dogs & used as a pawn for her political ambitions. The only thing he got even after learning Hinthi was betrayal! Stories like these pain my heart! (sic)."

See tweet here:




Soon, reactions akin to the user's thoughts started pouring in, with people expressing their opinion over the language matter.













Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three-language formula’s continuation and said it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi on the state's people.

Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, has said misinformation was being created about the issue and the government had no intention of spreading a particular language. "We are considering public consensus," he added.

Read: 'Beautiful Solution,' Tweets AR Rahman After Hindi No Longer Compulsory in Draft Education Policy

