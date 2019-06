This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language

Southie guy learnt Hinthi in UP, adjusted to the local customs, gave his heart to a Northie girl.

In the end, he was thrown to the dogs & used as a pawn for her political ambitions.

The only thing he got even after learning Hinthi was betrayal!

Stories like these pain my heart! pic.twitter.com/9aqAcLQExf — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

Vasu, a Tamil guy, loved Sapna.

He was madly in love with her, but language was a barrier.

He learnt Hinthi, tried to impress her parents, still rejected. They committed suicide.

Even after learning Hinthi, he only betrayal😭😭

I'm pained by such stories.#StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/kYcDkEofAD — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

Another Tamil guy tortured for not saying "Ek gaav mein, ek kisan rehta tha" properly.



Oh God, when will this torture end?#StopHindilmposition pic.twitter.com/z2IjYHJXYg — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

This is happening in Gokuldham society in Goregaon, Mumbai!

After Modi got elected, a gujarati Gada guy, who owns an electric shop, harasses a Tamilian Aiyyar bhai on a regular basis!



A fight has erupted there now!



I'm pained by these events! pic.twitter.com/v1YYXlJeqZ — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

Shaktivel came to Mumbai as a young boy, grew up in the slums. Became a don, Velu Naicker, and controlled Mumbai. He did good deeds to everyone, helped so many people. Kept the city out of danger, what did he get?

He was shot by Ajit Kelkar in the end.

I can't type anymore😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AkFf5glGkZ — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) June 3, 2019

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) released the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) on May 31, prepared by a committee led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. The draft continued the three-language policy, while proposing that the policy be implemented in primary school itself.After facing protests, the government tweaked the policy and put it up for public opinion. In the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, students have the choice of changing any language they want to. Any reference to Hindi has been removed.A user on Twitter took the opportunity to express his own satirical views in the matter by citing a film titled Raanjhanaa (2013). He emphasised that actor Dhanush, who originally hails from Tamil Nadu, learnt Hindi for the sake of a girl in the romance-drama film but, sadly, to no avail. Dhanush's Kundan Shankar is deeply in love with Sonam Kapoor's Zoya and finds it difficult to win her over, while the drama around their lives unfolds in Varanasi.While expressing his concern over the fact that despite learning Hindi, Kundan does not even get Zoya in the end, as shown in Raanjhanaa, the user wrote, "Southie guy learnt Hinthi in UP, adjusted to the local customs, gave his heart to a Northie girl. In the end, he was thrown to the dogs & used as a pawn for her political ambitions. The only thing he got even after learning Hinthi was betrayal! Stories like these pain my heart! (sic)."See tweet here:Soon, reactions akin to the user's thoughts started pouring in, with people expressing their opinion over the language matter.Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three-language formula’s continuation and said it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi on the state's people.Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, has said misinformation was being created about the issue and the government had no intention of spreading a particular language. "We are considering public consensus," he added.Read: 'Beautiful Solution,' Tweets AR Rahman After Hindi No Longer Compulsory in Draft Education Policy Follow @News18Movies for more