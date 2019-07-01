This Game of Thrones Actor is Firm Favourite to Replace Daniel Craig As New James Bond

Daniel Craig has repeatedly said that he wants to give up James Bond role. Back in 2015, after finishing the shoot on the Bond movie Spectre, the 007 actor said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play James Bond again. However, he later reserved the decision and gave his nod to star in the next movie in the popular film franchise.

Even though Craig is coming back to play Bond one more time, the actor has admitted that this is almost certainly his last go-round. And, from Tom Hardy to Robert Pattinson and Tom Hiddleston, there have been a number of rumours about who will pick up the role.

Now as per the latest report in Express.UK, Game of Thrones star Richard Madden has surged way ahead of everyone else. According to the website, Madden has been a firm favourite for a while, but jostling with Hiddleston, Hardy and James Norton for the lead.

This comes after Danny Boyle, who opted out of the director's chair of the upcoming Bond 25, endorsed Robert Pattinson to be the next 007.

Boyle revealed in an interview with Variety he could see Pattinson, 33, portraying the iconic British spy.

“I was watching the Claire Denis film the other day, High Life — and it’s very good, I’d recommend, Robert Pattinson is very good in it,” Boyle, 62, said of Pattinson’s latest film.

“I was watching it with a friend, and I said to him, ‘They should cast Robert Pattinson (as Bond). He’s really matured in that film.’ And he said to me, ‘They just cast him as Batman.’ So anyway, I don’t know. There’s enough great minds thinking about that.”

Follow @News18Movies for more