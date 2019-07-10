This Game of Thrones Clip Sums Up Fans’ Feeling About Dhoni’s Dismissal in World Cup Semifinal
This 'Game of Thrones' clip from season 7 is the perfect cinematic translation of Indian fans' feelings about India vs New Zealand match.
Image of MS Dhoni, The Night King, courtesy of Twitter
Indian cricket fans were in shock after India’s defeat against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup Semifinal 2019 at the Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday. A crucial point in the match came when MS Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill.
It was probably the most deciding moment of the match. As per records, India has won 47 out of 49 ODI matches in which Dhoni remained not-out. So, in a way, it was also the sign of what to expect.
This was the point where fans started to accept that India could lose the match. Now, a Twitter user has put out a clip from Game of Thrones that perfectly sums up their feelings about the game. In this clip, the Night King throws his spear towards Daenerys’ dragon, and eventually kills it.
Here’s the clip:
Guptill throw to run out Dhoni pic.twitter.com/JCCLSdtpOt— Ram (@machiramc) July 10, 2019
Here's MS Dhoni's dismissal:
This is where we lost...!! #indiavsNewzealand pic.twitter.com/MDJLWCGPYL— Udit (@udit0201) July 10, 2019
As far as the other stats of the match are concerned, Indian bowlers gave a tough fight to the Kiwis after losing the toss and restricted them to 239. However, that turned out to be a mammoth task for the Indian batsmen despite heroic efforts from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. In the end, India lost the match by 18 runs and got out of the tournament.
Read: Bollywood Memes Take Over Twitter After India's Defeat
New Zealand will play the winner of the Australia versus England match in the finals.
