This Game of Thrones Theory Reveals Why Jon Snow Really Killed Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones season eight certainly had fans talking. From Arya Stark killing the Night King to Jon Snow murdering his lover and aunt Daenerys Targaryen, it was full of shocking moments. Emilia Clarke's Daenerys officially turned into the Mad Queen during the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones' final season.

In the episode, titled The Bells, Daenerys destroys King's Landing, killing nearly every man, woman, and child despite the rival army's willingness to surrender. She was eventually killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for brutally torching the entirety of King's Landing.

And, the show may have ended a month ago but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans theorising about Daenerys and her real intentions. Drawing a parallel between Daenerys' death and the Night King, one Reddit user Inquisitive50702 wrote an extensive theory abut why Jon really killed Daenerys.

They shared: “Let’s rewind in order to exist for 1000 years in the universe one has to die first and come back to life. Jon died and his body was protected until he was brought back to life. In theory wouldn’t Daenerys have to suffer the same fate in order to stay with Jon 1000 years. Daenerys trusts one person besides herself she trusts Jon Snow. Daenerys isn’t dumb or silly or foolish. She is a calculated Khaleesi. The Night King wanted to kill Bran to kill the memories of man. What if Khaleesi killed King's Landing and the Red Keep and the Iron Throne to do the same?”

The theory continued: “Daenerys was isolated when she died. Jon told her he would always be his queen as she preached about them breaking the wheel. Greyworm and the Dothraki would have insisted on post death customs. Jon sat with his love and protected her while Drogon destroyed the highest ideaology of the wheel, the Iron Throne, then gently carried her to exactly where she wanted to be with her wheel broken and with Jon Snow in Valyria for 1000 years and no one will find them.”

