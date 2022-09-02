This Ganeshotsav, Prajakta Mali Visits Five Honourable Ganapathi In Pune; See Pics

Prajakta Mali is one of the noted faces of the Marathi Cine Industry. The 33-year-old actress has won the hearts of her fans with her amazing performances in Movies and TV Shows. She constantly remains in the news for her serials, movies, web series.

Recently, Prajakta shared some delightful photos from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, the actress visited the five honourable Ganapati in Pune and has shared an update about this with her fans.

Prajakta has shared the photos on Instagram. In this picture, she is seen taking the darshan of Lord Ganesha in Pune. While sharing the photo, Prajakta said, “Just like every year. Darshan of five honourable Ganapathi in Pune. Along with that, this year, aarti of India’s first public Ganapati – BhausahedRangari Ganesh fell in the holy place.”

Seeing these photos of Prajakta, fans are showering her with love and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

Prajakta was born in Pandharpur and brought up in Pune. She started her career in 2011 with Star Pravah’s TV show Suvasini. Later, she appeared in many popular TV shows like Eka Peksha Ek Apsara Aali, Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, Mast Maharashtra, and many more.

Top showsha video

She made her film debut as a child artist in 2008 with the movie Taandala – Ek Mukhavta. She is well known for her projects like Kho-Kho, Hampi, Party, and Luck down. Her recent release Chandarmukhi directed by Prasad Oak was a huge hit at the box office and received a lot of positive reviews from critics.

Apart from acting Prajakta is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She has completed her Arangetram and Visharad.

A few months ago, she received the Kamala Rising Stars Award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Ministry of Culture has even awarded her a coveted scholarship for higher studies in Bharatnatyam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here