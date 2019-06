This Guy Got the Perfect Prom Date in Khloe Kardashian and He's Over the Moon

High school prom nights are one of the most important times during one's schooldays, as can be learned from various Hollywood films as well. In the eyes of impressionable youths, it is a make or break day, in the sense that whatever big or small happens, it is etched in the memory of friends forever.One such young man was lucky enough to leave a lasting impression on his mates, courtesy of the benevolence of Khloe Kardashian, who went to the former's prom night dance with him.Narbeh, a superfan who also has an Instagram account dedicated to the famous Kardashian family, under the name @narbehkardash, took to his stories to share moments with the celebrity-star as they headed off to the bash.Sharing images and videos with Khloe, Narbeh wrote on his Insta stories, I had a blast with my favorite person ever. We were so similar it was hilarious!" He also shared several pictures from the venue that are sure to make his friends envy him, just a little.Khloe chose to wear a sleek high-neck, full-length black gown with a cut-out detail, while Narbeh sported a colour-coordinated tuxedo. While most of the pictures are from their party-time at the prom night, one particular moment where Narbeh can be seen putting a corsage on Khloe's arm is simply adorable.See pics here:Narbeh maintains a Kardashian fan account that has more than 200,000 followers. Seems like the number might just get a Khloe boost.Follow @News18Movies for more