This Guy Got the Perfect Prom Date in Khloe Kardashian and He's Over the Moon

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
This Guy Got the Perfect Prom Date in Khloe Kardashian and He's Over the Moon
Hollywood celebrity Khloe Kardashian visited high school prom night with a super fan. See pics here.
Image of Khloe Kardashian and Narbeh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
High school prom nights are one of the most important times during one's schooldays, as can be learned from various Hollywood films as well. In the eyes of impressionable youths, it is a make or break day, in the sense that whatever big or small happens, it is etched in the memory of friends forever.
One such young man was lucky enough to leave a lasting impression on his mates, courtesy of the benevolence of Khloe Kardashian, who went to the former's prom night dance with him.
Narbeh, a superfan who also has an Instagram account dedicated to the famous Kardashian family, under the name @narbehkardash, took to his stories to share moments with the celebrity-star as they headed off to the bash.
Sharing images and videos with Khloe, Narbeh wrote on his Insta stories, I had a blast with my favorite person ever. We were so similar it was hilarious!" He also shared several pictures from the venue that are sure to make his friends envy him, just a little.
Khloe chose to wear a sleek high-neck, full-length black gown with a cut-out detail, while Narbeh sported a colour-coordinated tuxedo. While most of the pictures are from their party-time at the prom night, one particular moment where Narbeh can be seen putting a corsage on Khloe's arm is simply adorable.
See pics here:
Narbeh maintains a Kardashian fan account that has more than 200,000 followers. Seems like the number might just get a Khloe boost.
Follow @News18Movies for more
One such young man was lucky enough to leave a lasting impression on his mates, courtesy of the benevolence of Khloe Kardashian, who went to the former's prom night dance with him.
Narbeh, a superfan who also has an Instagram account dedicated to the famous Kardashian family, under the name @narbehkardash, took to his stories to share moments with the celebrity-star as they headed off to the bash.
Sharing images and videos with Khloe, Narbeh wrote on his Insta stories, I had a blast with my favorite person ever. We were so similar it was hilarious!" He also shared several pictures from the venue that are sure to make his friends envy him, just a little.
Khloe chose to wear a sleek high-neck, full-length black gown with a cut-out detail, while Narbeh sported a colour-coordinated tuxedo. While most of the pictures are from their party-time at the prom night, one particular moment where Narbeh can be seen putting a corsage on Khloe's arm is simply adorable.
See pics here:
View this post on Instagram
Wow. Sharing my prom with @khloekardashian was an over the moon experience for me. I want to thank Khloé, her team, @hoovertornados, my amazing mentor @mmelikian, and my family for making this all happen. Being w Khloé made me feel like i was with just one of my cousins. Ill never forget this night! Enjoy these beautiful pictures! I’m so thankful! and Kokkkesssss you’re beautiful! 😍
Narbeh maintains a Kardashian fan account that has more than 200,000 followers. Seems like the number might just get a Khloe boost.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results