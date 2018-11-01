English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Halloween, Kalki Koechlin Differentiates Types of Horror Watchers in Spooky Video
Allow Kalki to teach you how to survive a horror binge this Halloween.
Kalki Koechlin in a still from Netflix’s Halloween special video titled ‘Types of Horror Watchers’. (Image: Instagram/Netflix India)
This Halloween allow Netflix and actor Kalki Koechlin to tell you about the different kinds of people who watch horror films.
In the 3.14-minute fun video released on Wednesday, Kalki uses all the archetypal tropes used in horror films — ‘highway chudail’ in white saree, white pale face, loud background screams, jump scares, sounds of ‘ghughroo’ from the adjacent room — to drive home her point.
The video categorises horror-film enthusiasts into four types — the shouters, the jumpers, the spillers and the loners — with Kalki’s ‘chudail’ breaking into people’s homes as they try to watch a horror film/show.
Through the short video titled ‘Types of Horror Watchers’, Kalki doles out a series of instructions on how to watch scary stuff depending on your type. “If you’re a shouter, make sure you scream below 70 decibels to ensure the integrity of everyone’s eardrums,” she says.
For the jumpers, Kalki is advices is, “Make sure you have no objects around you in a 3-foot radius so you don’t knock things over.”
To the spillers, she says, “Make sure you spill your snacks and beverages in a direction that isn’t in the direction of a viewing companion.”
And finally, she warns the loners. “If you’re a loner, well...know that you’re never really alone when watching a horror film,” she says.
The video ends with Kalki dancing to rap music dressed as Monjolika (Vidya Balan’s possessed character in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa) in a deserted store room with headphones on.
Watch it here and Happy Halloween!
