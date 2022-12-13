'This Happens A Lot': Neena Gupta Reveals Just Like Vadh's Story, Her Friends Were Abandoned By Their Kids

After starring in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, Neena Gupta recently starred in Vadh which was released in theatres last Friday. The plot revolves around a middle-class couple who run into financial difficulties after taking out a large loan to send their son abroad. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actress revealed a shocking incident that is almost similar to the lines of the plot. She told the story of a well-wisher who had suffered at the hands of their own children. Speaking of the incident, she advised them not to leave the house to their children in their wills, but they did so anyway and incurred the repercussions.

“It happened with someone I know. I had told them a hundred times ‘marne se pehle makaan nahi karna bacho ke naam pe (don't leave the house to your kids in your will). But, they did it anyway,” she added. “They were thrown out of the house during their ailment. People don’t listen and get emotional. This happens a lot because you can do anything for your kid. But, not necessarily they will be doing the same thing to you,” she mentioned.

Neena Gupta went on to discuss Vadh and why the film's box office numbers aren't important to her. She said, “the response and reviews are amazing. My only concern is people should go to theatres. I haven’t got any box office numbers as yet. I eventually stopped worrying about it.”

When asked which is more important to Neena Gupta, critical acclaim or a good run at the ticket window, she says she wants both. She stated that the actors will benefit if the film is watched by an audience and the producers make money. This is how they will be able to land similar films and roles in the future. She reasoned, “Sirf critical reviews se to paise nahin ayenge na (critical appraisals do not bring in money). But, good reviews help to uplift a film and bring people to the theatre”.

Apart from Vadh, Neena Gupta was also recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

