MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Happy Photo Of Karisma, Kareena And Ranbir Is Breaking The Internet

This Happy Photo Of Karisma, Kareena And Ranbir Is Breaking The Internet

Here is a group picture of the Kapoor clan that will remind you of all the fun family get-togethers.

Share this:

Here is a group picture of the Kapoor clan that will remind you of all the fun family get-togethers. A throwback image of the Kapoors has emerged online.

The epic snap features Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan. The Kapoor sisters are rocking the red lip colour while aunt Reema also tries to pout. Saif sports a casual tee and sunglasses and Ranbir wraps his arms around brother-in-law, Bharat.

The photo was taken back in 2014 when they met for a Christmas lunch. The Mentalhood actress had shared the pictures on her Instagram account. “Family time #love#cheer#family#christmasspirit,”wrote Karisma in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/xByKXAk3kY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She posted another lovely image where we see the relatives bonding as they give the lenses some goofed-up expressions.

Karisma captioned the post as, “Christmas Cousins #family#bonding#christmaslunch”

View this post on Instagram

Christmas Cousins 🎄🎄#family#bonding#christmaslunch

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma had earlier shared a throwback where we see her posing along with Kareena and Alia Bhatt for a photoshoot. The image was originally shared by Designer Manish Malhotra. The caption along the image reads as, “#throwback Posing with the most amazingly talented favourite girls @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @aliaabhatt @vogueindia cover shoot 5 years ago celebrating my 25 year journey in the movies #flashback #memories @mmalhotraworld”

Many Instagrammers commented on the post saying the three actresses look gorgeous. However, many called Alia the future sister-in-law of the Kapoor sisters. Reportedly, Alia has been dating Kareena and Karisma’s cousin Ranbir for almost two years.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading