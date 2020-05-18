This Happy Photo Of Karisma, Kareena And Ranbir Is Breaking The Internet

Here is a group picture of the Kapoor clan that will remind you of all the fun family get-togethers. A throwback image of the Kapoors has emerged online.

The epic snap features Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan. The Kapoor sisters are rocking the red lip colour while aunt Reema also tries to pout. Saif sports a casual tee and sunglasses and Ranbir wraps his arms around brother-in-law, Bharat.

The photo was taken back in 2014 when they met for a Christmas lunch. The Mentalhood actress had shared the pictures on her Instagram account. “Family time #love#cheer#family#christmasspirit,”wrote Karisma in the caption.

She posted another lovely image where we see the relatives bonding as they give the lenses some goofed-up expressions.



Karisma captioned the post as, “Christmas Cousins #family#bonding#christmaslunch”

Karisma had earlier shared a throwback where we see her posing along with Kareena and Alia Bhatt for a photoshoot. The image was originally shared by Designer Manish Malhotra. The caption along the image reads as, “#throwback Posing with the most amazingly talented favourite girls @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @aliaabhatt @vogueindia cover shoot 5 years ago celebrating my 25 year journey in the movies #flashback #memories @mmalhotraworld”

Many Instagrammers commented on the post saying the three actresses look gorgeous. However, many called Alia the future sister-in-law of the Kapoor sisters. Reportedly, Alia has been dating Kareena and Karisma’s cousin Ranbir for almost two years.

