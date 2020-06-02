This Happy Picture Of Kareena Kapoor Khan With Karisma And Taimur Is Pure Gold

Social media has mined an old picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan with sister Karisma and son Taimur. The utterly delightful throwback shows a cute Taimur giggling away in the arms of his doting mother while aunt Karisma is all smiles. The son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena looks adorable in a yellow tee. Bebo is dressed in a comfortable grey sweatshirt and Lolo opted for a statement black and white jacket.

The image was taken back in the year 2017 during Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday celebrations.

Karisma shared the lovely photo on her Instagram page and credited Shilpa Shetty for the click. “Taimur chilling #birthdayparty Thank you rani for a lovely evening ! #beautifulmoments #birthday #friends #family #fun #photocredit @theshilpashetty,” she wrote in caption.

The party was attended by many close friends and colleagues of Rani with their kids. Among the invitees were Karan Johar who came with his twins Yash and Roohi. He too posted one image from the evening featuring him with Yash and Kareena with Taimur.

The Kapoor sisters have been giving major sibling goals by connecting in a rather special way as they stay apart during the coronavirus quarantine. Interestingly, their kids have also found their own ways to remain engaged.

We came across an adorable screengrab on Karisma’s Instagram feed. One can see cute Taimur is interacting with his cousin Kiaan on a video call.

The Mentalhood actress revealed in her caption that Tim is watching his elder brother, who is busy in his taekwondo class. “Brothers in lockdown… Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class. New normal! #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan,” wrote Karisma.

