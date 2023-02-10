On February 7, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. But only a stone’s throw from the palace, there is a haunted village. The palace, which is in the heart of Rajasthan Thar desert, is a symbol of ancient India’s glory. Besides being a centre of attraction for tourists, it is one of the most impressive wedding destinations in Rajasthan. But some miles away, there is a place called Kuldhara, a haunted village that is being talked a lot about. Also called the devil’s village, the place was earlier inhabited by Paliwal Brahmins.

It was once a prosperous village during its time. But it is said the situation in the village changed when the Prime Minister of the village named Salim Singh forcefully tried to marry the village leader’s daughter. Some even suggest that due to the continuous oppressive measures of Salim, people began to migrate. It is also said they cursed the village before leaving for other areas.

There are other reasons ascribed to the migration, like the dwindling of water resources or a possible earthquake for moving out of the village. For at least 300 years, no one has lived in the village. Some tried to settle, but could not continue as the ones who had left it several hundred years ago cursed it.

With time, Kuldhara rose to prominence and started to call it a haunted site. In 2015, the government of Rajasthan decided to develop it as a tourist destination in partnership with Jindal Steel Works. After 6 pm, tourists are not allowed into the village. This is because locals believe spirits still haunt the place.

