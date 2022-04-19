This Hero Acted As a Duplicate For Nagarjuna in Hello Brother

In the olden days, movies with double roles were not easy to shoot. Simple editing wasn’t enough to make a double role seem real, the reason other actors had to take place, instead.

The film Hello Brother has a special place in Nagarjuna’s career. For the first time in his career, our star was in a double role for a movie, which was directed by EVV Satyanarayana, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office, gaining Nagarjuna innumerable fans.

Recently, on Big Boss, Nagarjuna revealed who played the duplicate in his movie Hello Brother. Apparently, Telugu Star Srikanth appeared as the dupe in the scenes where Nagarjuna had to appear in both roles.

Srikanth has also previously starred in Satyanarayana and Nagarjuna’s film called Varasudu.

Having the same personality as well as height, it was only realistic for Srikanth to do the role in Hello Brother. Nagarjuna has also acted in double roles in other movies like Irresistible Man, Soggade Chinni Nayana and Bangaraju. Nagarjuna acted as twin brothers in Hello Brother, as well as brothers with an age gap in the movie Irresistible Man.

He also acted as a father and a son in the movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, as well as playing the same roles in the sequel to the movie called Bangarraju. Although he also acted in two roles in Janaki Ramudu and Manam as reincarnations, these roles cannot be considered full-fledged dual roles.

Allari Alludu, directed by A. Kodandramireddy, also saw Nagarjuna having another role for the second leading lady Meena.

Nagarjuna has officially only appeared in four films in a full-fledged dual role in his career.

Hello Brother was made under the banner of Sri Durga Arts, and Raj Koti provided the music for the film. It is said to be the last film where the duo provided the music.

