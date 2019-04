This Hollywood Star Wants to Collaborate with Mahesh Babu on an International Spy Movie

One of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu has one of the largest fan bases across the globe, thanks to his performances in films like Dookudu, Naani, The Businessman, Onenokkadine, Khaleja and Bharat Ane Nenu.He is also the most followed South superstar on social media. His fan following clearly knows no boundaries! And now that, American actor-director Bill Duke has expressed his desire to work with him, the aforementioned thought stands true.Duke recently took to Twitter to share that he is interested in collaborating with Mahesh Babu and filmmaker AR Murugadoss on a spy movie.Duke posted, "@directorvamshi @urstrulyMahesh When you come to #LosAngeles, Stop by #DTLA for Lunch to discuss collaborating on International #SpyMovie." (sic)After the roaring success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is currently prepping for his 25th film Maharshi. The actor had begun shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for the project last year.The actor plays the role of a college student in the action drama, which was originally scheduled to release on April 25. But citing post-production date issues, the makers of the film postponed its release. The film will now hit theatres on May 9.Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde as the lead characters, while Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit will be seen in other prominent roles in the film.Interestingly, as it stands now, Maharshi will clash with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. Starring Tiger Shroff, Student Of The Year 2 marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will release on May 10.Follow @News18Movies for more