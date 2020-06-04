Here's How Quarantine Mornings Look Like for Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared some candid pics of her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur on social media and fans are going gaga over the adorable father-son duo. The family of three are seen having a good time in each other's company as Taimur yawns while resting in his father's back.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote on social media, "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally (sic)." In the images, Saif wears a white kurta pyjama and Taimur is dressed in a printed T-shirt and shorts. The little one seems to be enjoying the comfort that his father's back provides him for resting.

Take a look at pics of Taimur and Saif here.



Earlier, Kareena had dedicated a social media post to her niece Inaaya Keemu as she shared a picture of the 2-year-old and her artwork featuring the Pataudi-Kemmu family tree.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also supporting the protests that have followed in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

