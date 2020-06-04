MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Here's How Quarantine Mornings Look Like for Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Taimur with Saif Ali Khan

Taimur with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor took to social media and shared a couple of adorable pics of Taimur with Saif Ali Khan. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Share this:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared some candid pics of her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur on social media and fans are going gaga over the adorable father-son duo. The family of three are seen having a good time in each other's company as Taimur yawns while resting in his father's back.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote on social media, "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally (sic)." In the images, Saif wears a white kurta pyjama and Taimur is dressed in a printed T-shirt and shorts. The little one seems to be enjoying the comfort that his father's back provides him for resting.

Take a look at pics of Taimur and Saif here.








View this post on Instagram


Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally ❤️ . #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings


A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


Earlier, Kareena had dedicated a social media post to her niece Inaaya Keemu as she shared a picture of the 2-year-old and her artwork featuring the Pataudi-Kemmu family tree.


Meanwhile, Kareena is also supporting the protests that have followed in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading