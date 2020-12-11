This 'Husn Hai Suhana' Prep Video of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Screams Fun Times

The chartbuster song Husn Hai Suhana from the upcoming comedy Coolie No. 1, has made a comeback, much to the delight of fans. The new dance anthem reprised from the 90s shows the new-age actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a fresh avatar, reliving the magic yet again on the reel. People are enjoying the new twists and turns of the big, musical moment of the year as they hum the familiar hook line with gusto. As the song peaks all the trends, a video has surfaced online giving fans a glimpse of the energetic rehearsals of the lead duo. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shared the behind-the-scenes video where Varun and Sara are seen working hard to catch up with choreography and beats of the track.

Recently, Deepshikha recalled the shooting of the iconic song, Husn Hai Suhana in Bangkok. Deepshikha was also a witness to the iconic dance moves when choreographed 25 years ago and was thrilled to watch the shoot of the latest version.

Here's the latest video song.

In a media statement, Deepshikha shared her experience of shooting the song with the lead stars. She remembered the sets, and called the experience of filming the new track ‘fun and nostalgic’. The acclaimed producer was also in awe of Varun and Sara’s energy and heart while endlessly rehearsing on the song. She said, "For my brother Jackky and me,more than anything else it was all about the details we wanted to get right. We wanted to ensure that the level of creativity scaled by the original was respected(sic.)”

The forthcoming film is directed by David Dhawan who also helmed the original which was released in 1995. It featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The upcoming remake will see Varun and Sara share screen space for the first time. Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid will also be seen playing important roles in the film. Coolie No.1 is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.