1-min read

This International Dance Day, Know More About Some of the Most Popular Dance Forms

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 across the world every year.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
This International Dance Day, Know More About Some of the Most Popular Dance Forms
Varun Dhawan on the poster of his upcoming film Street Dancer. (Image: Instagram/Remo D’Souza)
International Dance Day is celebrated worldwide on April 29 to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals, thanks to the efforts of dance committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI)—the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

This International Dance Day, here are a few popular dance forms to help you celebrate.
 
Ballet dancing
Considered to be one of the most difficult dance forms, ballet dancing is usually set to orchestrated music and is the basis of many other forms. Its complex mixture of technique, coordination and musicality makes it an excellent foundation for people looking to excel in dancing.

View this post on Instagram

#ballet #backstage #scetch #swanlake #markolich

A post shared by Mark Olich (@markolich) on



Tap dancing
Wearing shoes specially designed with metal plates on the toe and heel, dancers of this form use their feet to create sound similar to those produced by percussion instruments. The two most notable examples of tap dancing are the musically-driven Rhythm Tap and the dance and movement-oriented Broadway Tap. This dance form especially helps dancers nurture their sense of rhythm.
 
Jazz
This popular dance form is said to have been influenced by ballet, modern, tap, hip-hop, African dance and many more styles.  

Tango
It consists of a variety of styles that came into being in different regions and eras of Argentina and elsewhere around the world, in response to many cultural elements, such as the crowding of the venue and even clothing fashions. Some popular styles of tango include tango vals, tango argentino, tango canyengue, tango oriental uruguayan, tango liso and tango salon.


 
Lyrical
This ballet-based dance form also encompasses jazz and modern dance moves and focuses on conveying musicality and emotion through movement.
 
Hip Hop
The urban dance form, also known as Street Dance, is mostly performed to hip hop, urban, and rap music. Its freestyle nature is open to personal expression and this is what sets it apart from other dance forms.

