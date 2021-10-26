'This is History': Aishwarya Shares Pic of Father Rajinikanth and Husband Dhanush With National Awards

On October 25, the internet was thrilled as the 67th National Film Awards were announced. While Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, his son-in-law and actor-filmmaker Dhanush won the Best Actor Award. Fans were delighted as the father-in-law and son-in-law pair received their respective awards. The occasion was even more memorable as it was the first time that Rajinikanth and Dhanush received awards at the same ceremony. And it would not be wrong to call it 'history'.

On October 25, Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's wife, director-singer Aishwarya, posted pictures of the two actors. The first photo featured Rajinikanth and Dhanush holding their awards while the second showcased the stars posing with "proud" Aishwarya. Posting the snaps, Aishwarya wrote, "They are mine … and this is history” She further used hashtags to express that is she a proud daughter and a proud wife.

Check out the post here:

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented Rajinikanth the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on October 25. The legendary actor dedicated the feat to his old bus driver friend, late filmmaker K Balachander. For the unversed, Balachander had directed Rajinikanth's first film Apoorva Raagangal. He also dedicated the award to his brother Sathyanarayana Rao, his directors, producers, theatre owners, technicians and loving fans.

Dhanush also shared a photo of his award on Twitter and dedicated the achievement to his fans. "To my fans," he captioned the post. Dhanush now has four National Awards under his belt.

Dhanush has bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran. The actor shared the award with Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee, who won it for his performance in Bhonsle. For her stellar performance in Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020), Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award. Though the awards were handed out on October 25, the winning names were announced earlier this year.

