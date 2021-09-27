This is How Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya Looks After Afternoon Nap

Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya is currently shooting for Kannada romantic comedy Gaalipata 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2008 film Gaalipata which was a commercial hit. The film was also received well by critics. Yogaraj Bhat is returning as a director as is the main cast of the previous film including Ganesh, Anant Nag and Diganth. Vaibhavi has been roped in as the female lead in the sequel. The 27-year-old has also worked in Marathi, Tamil and Telugu films.

In February, Vaibhavi travelled to Kazakhstan along with other team members for the shooting of the film.

The actress recently fired up Instagram with her bold pictures. Vaibhavi shared multiple pictures of herself wearing only a long white shirt. The actress is looking hot in the white attire.

The actress is exposing her right leg with her shirt making a thigh-high slit just adding the oomph factor to the pictures.

“If I wake up from my afternoon nap, then yes it’s still a good morning,” she captioned one of her posts in which she is captured stretching her arms.

In her most recent picture in the same attire, Vaibhavi is looking right into the camera with her legs crossed while she is sitting eloquently. The actress collaborated with fashion photographer Debo for the informal photoshoot.

Vaibhavi enjoys a good following of more than 2.38 lakh users on Instagram where she sometimes posts blank pictures which puzzle her fans.

In March this year, the actress tested positive for Covid-19 infection. She had informed on Instagram that her parents also tested positive for Coronavirus. Vaibhavi had fallen sick at a time when Mumbai was witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. She, at the time, had also requested people to take all precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here