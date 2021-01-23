This is How ‘Alag-ich’ Ranveer Singh Looks in His Funky Avatar

Ranveer Singh has always grabbed headlines for his sartorial choices. In addition to carving a space for himself in the industry as an incredible actor, he has managed to distinguish his repertoire in the style department. His quirky choices have found no competition in Bollywood so far. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer updated his Instagram profile with some flashy pictures from a photoshoot. The actor, as usual, grabbed attention of his fans with his effortless swag as he posed for the camera.

In the series of clicks, Ranveer shared on Friday, one can see him sporting a funky avatar. He looks uber cool in a dark coloured T-shirt which features a graphic in quirky colours. In his signature style, Ranveer opts for a contrasting shade of burnt rust for a pair of trousers to go with his tee. For accessory, the actor picked a string of pearl necklace. Other elements for accessories which rounded off his look include a pair of white-coloured boxy glasses, a trendy hat, a statement watch and a stylish pair of sports shoes. The play of lights which served as the backdrop is also unmissable as it accentuates the overall vibe of the photoshoot.

Take a look at the photographs below:

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2019 film Gully Boy. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama, ‘83. Ranveer will essay the role of former India captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will essay Ranveer’s on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia. The date of release of the Kabir Khan directorial was earlier scheduled for April 10, 2020. A fresh release date has yet to be revealed by the makers. Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to look forward to.