This Is How Alia Bhatt Introduced Vijay Varma to 'Darlings'

Vijay Varma is one of the rising actors of our times, with back-to-back successful roles and characters to his name. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Darlings along with Alia Bhatt with whom he previously shared the screen in the 2019 film Gully Boy.

Last month, reports were doing the rounds that Alia, who’s co-producing the film along with Shah Rukh Khan, recommended Varma for the role. Now, Varma has confirmed the news to the Bombay Times and revealed he got introduced to the project through her.

“The project came to me last year during the lockdown. I heard from Alia’s manager that they have a script, and they wanted me to look into it. I found it fascinating. Honestly, I am thankful to Alia as I got introduced to the project through her. It is a dark comedy, and I am excited to be a part of the genre. It feels surreal to be associated with Shah Rukh Khan for this project. I absolutely admire Alia as an actor. She is phenomenal. Being able to do a film with her of such a nature will be quite interesting," he said.

Talking about projects getting shelved due to the surging cases of coronavirus, he said, “Thankfully, a few of my projects that I had shot earlier, including some new ones, managed to find a release on OTT. So, I had some four-five releases in a short span of time and that kept me afloat."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here