An initiative by &
3-min read

This is How Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers Will Look Like in Old Age

Celebrities are trying out the FaceApp, which makes one look older than they actually are.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
This is How Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers Will Look Like in Old Age
Image of Arjun Kapoor, Drake, Jonas brothers, courtesy of Instagram
A photo editing app has resurfaced with new technology that allows realistically aging of photos and celebrities have already joined the bandwagon in what is being called a FaceApp Challenge to show what they might look like in the future. After the baby filter on Snapchat, now this is the new trend which is making everyone laugh out loud.

FaceApp initially had gained popularity in 2017 where the filter applies wrinkles and grey hair to photos and has only resurfaced recently using an artificial intelligence technology to age photos more realistically. Celebrities Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Drake and Arjun Kapoor are one of the few celebrities to have already joined the trend.

Varun Dhawan who recently announced that he is the new brand ambassador of Reebok India shared an image with the new FaceApp, where he can be seen sporting grey hair and has wrinkles. “70 years of reebokXvarundhawan. P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100 (sic),” he wrote.

Fellow actor and good friend Arjun Kapoor too decided to share his old age photo captioning it, “Old age hit me like.”

View this post on Instagram

Old age hit me like .. 👀

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

A host of celebrities commented on Arjun's looks with Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor writing, "OMG!" while Sanjay Kapoor called him "Good looking old man." Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal expressed his thoughts out loud in just two words: "Sharat Saxena."

Sonam Kapoor too had earlier shared an Insta story from a fanpage sonamkapoor_arabfc, which showed how the actress will look when she reaches her seventies. Arab artist and singer Balqees too joined the bandwagon, sharing an image of her using the filter.

Not only celebrities, fans too have posted what they feel their favourite celebrities and sports personalities may look like. The Instagram page of cricshotsofficial shared an image of what the Indian squad may look like in 2053 when they win the World Cup again. The image showed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others in their older avatars.

The Jonas brothers too took the challenge, posting an image, with the caption, "When you take a trip to the Year 3000."

View this post on Instagram

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Here's what other celebrities posted:

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

Me doing a demo on #MasterChef Season 50....

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

