This is How BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan Looked Like in 2009, See Pics

Throwback pictures are a great way to share insights about one's past and recently images of Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan from 2009 have surfaced online, making us adore the now-grown up, potential Bollywood stars even more.

Shared on social media by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the images of the two friends, Ananya and Suhana, are from the premiere of Paa (2009), the R Balki directorial, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and National Award winning actress Vidya Balan in lead roles.

The images show Annaya and Suhana while they were in their early teens. In the pics, Ananya can be seen wearing a cute, maroon top and blue denims, while Suhana dons a skirt in a shade of grey. In the images, while Ananya poses for the cameras flashing at her and smiles, Suhana looks away coyly. Captioning the post the Insta handle of Viral wrote, "Something from my hard drives which has couple of millions of pictures. #ananyapanday and #suhanakhan from the Paa premiere #throwback #viralbhayani @viralbhayani (sic)."

While Ananya has made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 and is currently working with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Suhana's debut in the Hindi film industry is highly anticipated. Suhana recently completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Her parents, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri were by their daughter's side as she graduated in July.

