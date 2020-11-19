This is How Charu Asopa Wished Her Sister-in-law Sushmita Sen on Her Birthday

Actress Sushmita Sen turned a year older today and she has received wishes from her fans in large numbers. Apart from this, her friends have extended their warm greetings on the special day. One of the heartwarming wishes came from Sushmita’s sister-in-law actress Charu Asopa.

Sharing two photos with Sushmita on Instagram, Charu wrote, “Happy bday didi, May god give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you.” She also called her sister-in-law a wonderful person, adding that she deserves happiness, good health and untainted love.

In one of the pictures, Sushmita is seen excited holding Charu’s hands, who is wearing a bridal outfit. In the other photo, the two can be seen hugging each other.

Sushmita also received love from her brother Rajeev Sen. He dropped two adorable snaps featuring himself and Sushmita on the Instagram timeline. The pictures show them sitting at a restaurant. The caption of the post reads, "Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out ..Bhai Loves you a lot. Cheers to a rocking 45".

Actress Anushka Sharma has also wished Sushmita by posting a photo of her on Instagram story. On the picture, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Sushmita! Keep inspiring”.

Sushmita is in relationship with Rohman Shawl. She has two daughters – Alisah and Renee. Posting a photo with Rohman and her daughters, the diva wished her followers and friends on Diwali.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happpyyyyy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you love, health, light & hope!! Wonderful times ahead.”

Quoting her from an interview, ETimes reported the actress said that she did not know that she would be in a relationship with a 15 year younger man. Sushmita added that she, Rohman and her daughters make a great team together.