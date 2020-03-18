This is How Deepika Padukone is Being 'Productive' Again in the Time of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been staying in and doing her bit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The viral outbreak has led to cancelling of numerous shoots and resulted in the actors quarantining them. It has also delayed her anticipated film '83 with Ranveer Singh.

While being stuck inside the house can be boring, Deepika has some plans in store to keep herself busy. After arranging her wardrobe, this time the Padmaavat actor has taken to skincare and self care regime.

Read: Singer Shweta Pandit Stuck in Italy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Calls It 'Bittersweet' Experience

Deepika shared on her Instagram account to post the picture of her massaging her cheek. She captioned it: “Season 1: Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare (sic).”

In her previous COVID-19 post, Deepika had shared a picture of some of her clothes and mentioned that she was cleaning her wardrobe using her home time.

Meanwhile, the quick spread of the novel coronavirus has called for state and central governments taking strict measures to contain the disease outbreak. According to the health authorities, in India, the COVID-19 is at Stage 2, which means it is being spread among close contacts. So, isolating yourself, cleaning hands regularly and refraining from touching your face are currently the best bets at fighting the virus.

Read: Billie Eilish On COVID-19: Don't Panic, Don't Be Stupid

Deepika is one of the leading actors in the Hindi movie industry and her sharing such positivity is surely going to work wonders for boosting the morale of the panic-stricken crowd. Let’s wait for what the Cocktail actor’s third episode holds in store for us.

Follow @News18Movies for more