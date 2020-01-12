Take the pledge to vote

This is How Deepika Padukone Reacted to Ranveer Singh's Praise of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone acknowledged the kind words used by Ranveer Singh in praise of her latest film 'Chhapaak'.

January 12, 2020
This is How Deepika Padukone Reacted to Ranveer Singh's Praise of Chhapaak
Hours before the release of Chhapaak on January 10, Ranveer Singh took to social media to cheer for director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. All praise for the film, Ranveer said that the film moved, stirred and stayed with him and he's never been more proud of his 'baby' Deepika.

With Chhapaak, Deepika returned to the silver screen after nearly two years. To celebrate the occasion, the actress was joined by her family members at a special screening of the film in Mumbai as well. The actress got the loudest cheer from her actor-husband Ranveer who showered her with hugs and kisses at the red carpet.

Now, Deepika has responded to Ranveer's praise for her film. She shared a snapshot of Ranveer's congratulatory message for the film on her Instagram stories and acknowledged the kind words by him.

Read: Ranveer Singh is All Praise for Chhapaak, Says He's Never Been More Proud of Deepika Padukone

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of a feisty acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika), who was attacked in Delhi's Khan Market at the age of 15, back in 2005. The act was seen as a revenge for Laxmi's refusal to marry Guddu, her friend's brother. Chhapaak is running in theatres now.

Read: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars

